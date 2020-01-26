SHAMOKIN - Robert A. Wheary Sr., 80, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township, after an extended illness.

He was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Shamokin, a son of the late John and Catherine (Simko) Wheary.

On Jan. 8, 1966, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, he married Mary Ann Yadlosky. His wife preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2010.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

Bob was employed at the Shamokin Packing Co., Anthracite Provision Co., and Mountain View Manor.

He was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, Shamokin Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, Casey Club, AMVETS and the Friendship Fire Co.

Bob was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Walter Tym, of Shamokin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Francis and Michelle Yadlosky, of Perryville, Maryland, and Robert Jr. and Stacie Wheary, of Shamokin; two grandchildren, Brianna and Braden Yadlosky; a brother and sister-in-law, John "Jack" and Constance Wheary, of Bethlehem; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Paul Maher, of Shamokin; a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Yadlosky, of Coal Township; and several nieces and nephews.

WHEARY - Robert A. Wheary Sr., 80, of Shamokin. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.