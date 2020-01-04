COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert "Bob" Albert Hesser, 68, of Coal Township, went to be with his savior and Lord Jesus Christ Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

He was born June 6, 1951, at Shamokin State General Hospital, a son of Dr. Albert Q. and Laura M. Hesser.

Bob attended McKinley Elementary and Coal Township High School and graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1969. He attended Harrisburg Area Community College and majored in police administration until entering the military.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam era. His basic training was completed in Cape May, New Jersey, which later became a favorite vacation spot. He served his country from 1971 to 1974.

Bob became a born again Christian at age 24 by reading his Bible. His favorite portion of the Bible was the Gospel of John. Bob delighted in the Lord's unconditional and sacrificial love for him. God is light. God is love. John 3:16 - "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life." The main goal of his life was to honor the blessed name of his Lord.

On July 26, 1980, Bob was married by Franklin Fisher to Sheila, with whom he enjoyed 39 wonderful married years together. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and an outstanding and loving husband.

He was employed at Fort Indiantown Gap for 18 years in the finance department.

Bob attended Penn State University and graduated from Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing with honors in 1995, at age 44. Throughout his career as a registered nurse he was employed in various areas of nursing: special care unit at Geisinger, long-term care as an RNAC, Home Health RN, and resident care manager in a personal care home.

Bob has helped countless patients over his nursing career with his medical expertise and caring, compassionate ways. He loved to care for those in need, especially the elderly. He will be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit. Those that knew him could see the "meekness and gentleness of Christ" lovingly displayed in him. He would joyfully do anything he could to serve those he loved. Like his Master, he was also a carpenter and engaged in a variety of projects to help others. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading the Bible. His life was always marked by a humble and thankful attitude. He was a man of integrity, honesty and devotion to the Lord Jesus. He had a gift of discernment.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sheila. They were blessed with two sons, Robert J. Hesser and Matthew Hesser; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hesser, who was an answer to their prayers; two granddaughters, Leona and Madeline Hesser; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Hesser, Irene Fulk, Audrey and David Clymer, Emma and Malcolm Reichert and Shirley and Marlin Moore; and a mother-in-law, Margaret Swank.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr Albert and Laura Hesser; a brother, John "Jack" Hesser; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Fulk.

HESSER - Robert "Bob" Albert Hesser, 68, of Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 387 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 State Route 61, Sunbury. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

