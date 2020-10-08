1/
Robert Albert Yacko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert Albert Yacko, 76, of 1079 state Route 2026, Coal Township, formerly of Black Bear Road, Catawissa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1944, in Catawissa, to the late John and Anna (Kopach) Yacko.

He is a graduate of Southern Columbia Area High School.

Born and raised in Catawissa, he later moved to Coal Township and had been a resident there for the past 45 years.

Robert was married Oct. 30, 1976, in the First United Methodist Church, Shamokin, to the former Louise Mae Wheary, who survives.

He worked for Weller Vending Service and became disabled at 49 years young.

Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Budingen, Germany, 1967, serving with "B" Battery, 2nd Battalion, 83rd Artillery.

He was a member of the Church of Resurrection in Mount Carmel.

Robert enjoyed many different things: fishing, hunting, family gatherings, watching the International Space Station, music and playing his keyboard, farming, fixing cars, talking and telling jokes. Everything he thought was important he would highlight with a magic marker.

He had a deep love for the military and watching his grandchildren. He would always make sure everyone was cared for and was willing to help anyone.

He is survived by his wife, Louise and their children, daughter, Tera Walczak and husband, Chris, of Selinsgrove, daughter, Trisha Smith and David Lehman, of Coal Township, and his son, Phillip Yacko and his wife, Lori, of Shamokin; grandchildren, Bradley and Becky Morgan, Krysta Smith, Steven Chamberlain, Kyra, Trynity and Samara; many nieces and nephews; his brother, Tom and wife, Nancy, of Catawissa, and his brother, Carl and wife Marylou, of Shamokin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joe and Mike.

Due to the pandemic, funeral service and burial will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved