COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert Albert Yacko, 76, of 1079 state Route 2026, Coal Township, formerly of Black Bear Road, Catawissa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1944, in Catawissa, to the late John and Anna (Kopach) Yacko.

He is a graduate of Southern Columbia Area High School.

Born and raised in Catawissa, he later moved to Coal Township and had been a resident there for the past 45 years.

Robert was married Oct. 30, 1976, in the First United Methodist Church, Shamokin, to the former Louise Mae Wheary, who survives.

He worked for Weller Vending Service and became disabled at 49 years young.

Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Budingen, Germany, 1967, serving with "B" Battery, 2nd Battalion, 83rd Artillery.

He was a member of the Church of Resurrection in Mount Carmel.

Robert enjoyed many different things: fishing, hunting, family gatherings, watching the International Space Station, music and playing his keyboard, farming, fixing cars, talking and telling jokes. Everything he thought was important he would highlight with a magic marker.

He had a deep love for the military and watching his grandchildren. He would always make sure everyone was cared for and was willing to help anyone.

He is survived by his wife, Louise and their children, daughter, Tera Walczak and husband, Chris, of Selinsgrove, daughter, Trisha Smith and David Lehman, of Coal Township, and his son, Phillip Yacko and his wife, Lori, of Shamokin; grandchildren, Bradley and Becky Morgan, Krysta Smith, Steven Chamberlain, Kyra, Trynity and Samara; many nieces and nephews; his brother, Tom and wife, Nancy, of Catawissa, and his brother, Carl and wife Marylou, of Shamokin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joe and Mike.

Due to the pandemic, funeral service and burial will be announced at a later date.