WEST MILTON - Robert "Bob" B. Brittain, 86, of West Milton, and formerly of Hartleton, entered into rest at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home.

He was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Siglerville, the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Confer) Brittain.

On July 22, 1955, in New Columbia, he married the former Patricia Ann Noll, who preceded him in death Nov. 25, 2006.

Bob was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School.

He served in the Army from Dec. 9, 1953, until his honorable discharge Dec. 8, 1955.

Bob was employed at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for over 25 years until he retired in 1993. Earlier in life, he worked at Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg.

He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, West Milton.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching old movies.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Rodney E. and Terri J. Brittain, of Millmont, and Randy L. Brittain and his fiancé, Diane Watson, of Glen Iron; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rana S. and Michael R. Denham, of West Milton, and Robin L. and Steven A. Brown, of West Milton; three grandchildren, Tamara J. Brittain, Blayne L. Brittain and Travis M. Denham; one brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Edith Brittain, of Beavertown; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Brittain.

BRITTAIN - Robert "Bob" B. Brittain, 86, of West Milton, and formerly of Hartleton. A private funeral service will be conducted at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Private interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 28, 2020.
