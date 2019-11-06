EUGENE, Oregon - Robert B. Jones, 96, passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon.

He was born May 13, 1923, in Natalie, a son of Martha (Ball) and George J. Jones. He was the youngest of four boys in a family that grew up in the coal region.

He ran cross-country and track at Mount Carmel High School and held the school record for the 440-yard dash until the 1970s. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1941.

Bob was in the U.S. Naval Reserves during World War II until it was discovered he had a childhood disability that disqualified him from active service. In the meantime, he attended Penn State for two years and transferred to Iowa State, graduating in 1946, with a bachelor of science in landscape architecture.

He continued to excel in track in college and was the captain of the track and field teams at both Penn State and Iowa State and finished third in the 880 yard at the NCAA National Meet in 1946.

At Iowa State, he met and married his lifelong partner, Doris (Koch).

He worked in city planning, landscape architecture and land use and zoning in Memphis, Tennessee, Birmingham, Alabama and St. Louis before moving to Hawaii in 1967. Bob was regularly assigned to the more difficult public hearings on land use and zoning because he understood the issues, was calm, friendly, well spoken and could communicate with all audiences. He was fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on all the Hawaiian islands, in the South Pacific and in Australia.

Bob swam, snorkeled, bodysurfed, hiked and backpacked with his family in the islands and ran the Honolulu Marathon in 1976.

He and Doris retired in 1988 and moved to Eugene, Oregon, that summer.

Bob and Doris joined Central Lutheran Church shortly after moving to Eugene. Local activities such as attending the Bach Festival, hiking with the Obsidians and Lane Community College programs, golfing, hunting pheasants and fishing were his favorites.

Bob never missed sitting close to the finish line for the Prefontaine and NCAA meets at Hayward Field in Eugene. He was an enthusiastic patron of the Shakespeare Festival and an avid and expert birder. He traveled extensively to Arizona and California for bird watching; to Iowa and Pennsylvania to visit family and friends; and went on 101 Rhodes Scholar/Elderhostel trips.

His sons and close friends remember that "Bob was flying toast, fluffy waffles, boats, rockets, beach fires and meals, tide pools, a full patrol box and boundless energy when we were youngsters in Hawaii, and that he has continued to be our invincible star, a light to navigate our days, now and into the future."

Bob is survived by his three sons, Craig, Kim and Claude; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and George; his stepfather, Claude Womer; three brothers, Albert, Dr. George and Jack; and his wife, Doris.

Bob will be laid to rest beside Doris in a cemetery on a beautiful hill in the farm country of Iowa. Please donate to a in Bob's memory.