DAGSBORO, Del. - Robert B. Narcavage, 72, died of kidney failure Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home in Dagsboro, Delaware.

He was born Sept. 8, 1947, in Shamokin Area General Hospital, a son of the late Dorothy (Masloski) and Frank Narcavage, of Mount Carmel.

Bob graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1965.

Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy for six years, three of which were spent on the USS Cacapon. Bob was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea).

He married Geraldine A. Lucente in 1967.

Bob worked as a pipefitter for many years in New York until moving to Delaware in 2010. Bob was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Geraldine (Lucente) Narcavage, are a daughter, Jennifer, of Dagsboro, Delaware; and a son, Rob and his wife, Kim, of Schenectady, New York; two grandchildren, Anthony Narcavage and Cooper Narcavage; a brother, Charles Narcavage and his wife, Susan, of Shamokin; two sisters, Linda Conaway and her husband, John, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, and Dorothy Scicchitano and her partner, Thomas McMahon, of Barnesville; cousins, Cindy Ayres and Judy Matukaitis and her husband, Tom, of Kulpmont; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.