FRACKVILLE - Robert B. Neary, 88, of Frackville, passed away peacefully in his home Monday morning.

Born in Mount Carmel, he was a son of the late James and Catherine Rooney Neary.

Bob was a 1949 graduate of the former Mount Carmel Catholic High School.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.

He worked as a switchman for Bell Telephone for 40 years before retiring in 1996.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, a life member of the Frackville Elks No. 1533 and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 628, of Mount Carmel.

Bob was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved fishing but, most of all, he enjoyed spending quality time with his sons and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his five sons, James, and his wife, Debra Neary, of Mahanoy City; Robert "Bo," and his wife, Diane Neary, of Ocala, Florida; John Neary, of Frackville; Patrick Neary, of Frackville; Michael, and his wife, Amie Neary, of Frackville; as well as a sister, Margaret Waltz, of West Chester; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Neary; and three sisters, Mary Furlong, Helen Scrima and Catherine Merkel.

###

NEARY - Robert B. Neary, 88, of Frackville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Francis Iroot officiating. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the . Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, go to www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.