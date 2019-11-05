CATAWISSA - Robert Benjamin Fahringer, also known as Bob, 79, of Catawissa, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2019, after spending his last days surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was born Oct. 16, 1940, in the Elysburg home of parents Melvin and Ruth Fahringer and had one brother, Ronald.

He attended Ralpho Township School, graduating in 1958, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962.

Bob married his sweetheart, Patricia (Dressler), and his family grew as they adopted eight children: sons, Wesley, Patrick, Dale, Richard and R.J., and daughters, Cindy, Bobbi and Amanda. Bob and Pat also fostered and cared for many other children, and he is lovingly called Dad and Pap Pap by many, including his numerous grandchildren.

He worshiped the Lord at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Mayberry Township, right up the road from the home he built on High Road, Catawissa.

Bob was a master carpenter, an avid organic gardener, a father who was devoted to his family, and a husband who adored his wife. He was also very humble and preferred to let his actions speak for themselves, and they did. He is loved and respected by many and continues to be an example and inspiration for all that knew him.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.