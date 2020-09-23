Robert Brown

ELYSBURG - Robert "Bob" "Brownie" Brown, 79, of Elysburg, joined his wife, Helen, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, when he passed away peacefully at home.

Bob was born June 11, 1941, in Natalie, to the late Harold and Margaret (Moyer) Brown.

Bob attended Mount Carmel High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He later returned home and married his beloved wife, Helen (Yocum) Brown, Aug. 3, 1968.

Bob and his wife moved to Elysburg where they became active members of the Elysburg United Methodist Church, and where he was a member of the United Methodist Men's group.

Bob worked many different jobs during his lifetime including coal mining, an instructor at Northumberland County AVTS in the plumbing shop and retired as a machinist from TRW, Textron and later, Goulds Pump.

He was an avid fox and raccoon hunter and loved being outdoors with his dogs.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, going out to dinner, attending Southern Columbia football games and meeting his friends on mornings at the Elysburg McDonald's.

Surviving are his children, Denise Doncheski and Thomas Brown, both of Shamokin, and Colleen Herr, of Catawissa; his nine grandchildren, Jonathon Doncheski, Angel Brown, Brandon Brown, Jarrid Brown, Erika Mittal, Colin Wasilewski, Tara Wasilewski, Dylan Herr and Kaleb Brown; his six great-grandchildren, Thomas Brown, Mickolas and Kennedy Yarnell, Jayce, Jace and Jax Brown; and siblings, Nancy Hummel, of Warner Robins, Georgia, Ruth Ann, of Frostburg, Maryland, Ronald Brown, of Elysburg, and Joan Brown, of Mount Carmel; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is the love of his life, Helen, who passed away one week prior; and his sister, Renee Watkins (Kulpmont).

BROWN - Robert "Bob" "Brownie" Brown, 79, of Elysburg. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Grace United Church of Christ, Mount Carmel. A memorial service for Robert and his wife, Helen, who died Sept. 13, 2020, will follow at 1 p.m., also at the church with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Elysburg, Joseph Murray, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.