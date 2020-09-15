SHAMOKIN - Robert Bruce Manney, 84, of Shamokin, went home to be with the Lord and his personal Savior, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Bruce, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, devoted his time here on Earth to his family, his work, his community and his gardens.

Although his earthly body faded and grew weak, he never failed to make his family laugh, enjoy his favorite meals and continue to remind those around him to praise the Lord for His goodness.

A native of Shamokin, Bruce was born April 21, 1936, to Robert "Bob" and Grace Manney. One of his favorite places growing up was spending time at his family's cabin in R.B. Winter State Park. He grew to love the outdoors and filled his time with fishing and hunting.

Bruce worked 33 years at Roaring Creek Water Co., and volunteered his time to the Liberty Fire Co., where he served as a driver for the fire trucks. Even after his retirement and until his last years, he couldn't stay still and continued to work at Knoebels for more than 10 years over the summer. In the winter, he volunteered with the Salvation Army to hand out food and clothing to families in need and distributed donation kettles to local businesses.

His eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren have kept him busy with attending sporting events, musicals and church events. He was always there to cheer them on, treat them to a nice meal and enjoy a nap.

He was always the one to come to the rescue when anyone needed help and was always sure to share one's prayer requests to the church. Through it all, he never lost sight of the Lord and now he gets to see his Savior face to face in heaven.

He was a father figure to many, filling the void of emptiness, an earthly example of our heavenly Father.

It seems only fitting for his family to close this with his infamous, sarcastic sayings: "Be bad and get lots of lickin's" and "Do you wanna see my happy face?"

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris; three daughters, Karen Lahr, of Elysburg, Lori Shutt, of Elysburg, and Kim Grow, of Watsontown; grandchildren, BethAnne (Lahr) Unger, of Catawissa, Sarah (Grow) Martz, of West Cameron, and Teanna (Shutt) Wood, of Annville; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Emma, Esther Unger, Gavin, Benjamin Shutt, Trinity and Taelyn Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Tricia Shutt.

MANNEY - Robert Bruce Manney, 84, of Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin. A service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington. In keeping with established protocol, face masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robert's memory to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Meadowview Christian School, Paxinos, or Meadowbrook Christian School, Milton. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.