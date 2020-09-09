PITMAN - Robert Charles Maurer Jr., 73, of Pitman, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Robert was born in Pitman, Dec. 27, 1946, a son of the late Mabel (Carl) and Robert C Maurer.

He was employed as a sanitation worker and had also worked as a farmer for many years before working at Michael Foods.

He enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching TV and movies and daily Bible reading. He also liked collecting wallets, looking at old farm equipment, sitting on the porch watching hummingbirds, chatting with coworkers at Michael Foods and mowing grass.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Maurer-Chatcho and her husband, John Chatcho, of Pitman; a stepdaughter, Erica Maurer, of Pitman; a sister, Evelyn Bowman; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Maurer; and nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Shirley Zeigenfuse, Helen Kissinger and Connie Welker; a brother, Ronald Maurer; and a nephew, Jeffery Maurer.

MAURER - Robert Charles Maurer Jr., 73, of Pitman. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion E.C. Cemetery, Pitman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville 17822, or to Hillside SPCA Inc., PO Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville 17901. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.