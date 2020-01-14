SHAMOKIN - Robert "Lefty" Charles Wurster, 91, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by family.

Lefty was born on May 4, 1928, a son of the late Charles and Florence (Kowaleski) Wurster.

Robert was married July 3, 1948 in St. Edward's Church, to Ellen Louise Reck, who preceded him in death.

Lefty was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for over 70 years and co-owner Wurster Plumbing Company with his father, Charles.

Lefty was involved in numerous memberships within the community, including the Knights of Columbus, the St. Francis Society, the Elks Club, and the Fireman's Association.

Lefty was an avid fan of basketball and football. From his glory days as a St. Edward's Speedboy to watching his grandchildren win state championships, he was always a great supporter. He attended PSU football games with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for over 20 years. He always looked forward to time spent with family doing things he loved.

In post-retirement, he spent his time at Shaw's Meat Market ensuring the morning coffee was brewed, delivering for One Smart Cookie and making house calls for anyone's plumbing needs.

Robert is survived by his three daughters; Ann Novey and her husband, Dan, of Morehead City, NC, Barbara Reiprish and her husband, Dennis, of Elysburg, and Jane Hemphill and husband, David, of Chester Springs; a son, and Jane's twin brother, Robert Wurster and his wife, Patricia of Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Reiprish, Amy Tojino, Jenny Dexter, Courtney Keller, Brad Novey, Bridget Novey, Allison McDowell, David Hemphill, Brett Hemphill, and Emily Wurster; 11 great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Betty Brennan, of Drexel Hill. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

He is now at rest with his loving wife, Ella.

WURSTER - Robert "Lefty" Charles Wurster, 91, of Shamokin. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with The Rev. Stephen King officiating. Burial will be in St. Edwards Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.