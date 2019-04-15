Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Poltenovage.

MCADOO - Robert E. Poltenovage, 74, of McAdoo, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 12, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the Late Alphonse and Clara (Vanaskie) Poltenovage.

Robert was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Prior to retiring, he was a dispatcher for area trucking companies.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a companion, Mary Lou Cielinski.

Surviving, are his son, Gregory Poltenovage, of Sunbury; brother, Raymond Pultyniewicz, of Columbia, Maryland; and nephew, Allen Pultyniewicz and niece, Ruth Gibson.

###

POLTENOVAGE - Robert E. Poltenovage, 74, of McAdoo. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family. Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.