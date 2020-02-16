SHAMOKIN - Robert F. Betz, 82, of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born in Coal Township, Sept. 11, 1937, a son of the late George E. and Mary B. (Fisher) Betz.

Robert graduated from Coal Township High School in 1955.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a sonar technician from 1955-63, on the USS Robinson, a Navy destroyer ship.

He married the former Maria A. Barrantes June 18, 1966, who preceded him in death Sept. 10, 2002.

He was formerly employed at the Revlon Factory in Edison, New Jersey, and the U.S. Postal Service in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he retired in 1973.

He was a lifetime member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, in Tharptown, and the USS Robinson DD562 Association. He also volunteered with the Ralpho Township Fire Co. in Overlook as the chief of fire police.

Robert is survived by his three daughters, Deborah A. Betz, Patricia M. Latsha and her husband, Gary, and Michele M. Hulshoff and her fiancé, John Britton; three grandchildren, Nicole M.Gerrity and her husband, Michael, Robert L. Persing III and Jeremy J. Hulshoff and his significant other, Myranda Klinger; and a great-granddaughter, Addalyn M. Persing.

BETZ - Robert F. Betz, 82, of Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.