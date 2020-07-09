LITITZ - Robert "Bob" F. Kerprich, 80, of Lititz, formerly of Mount Carmel and later Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Legend, of Lititz.

He was born in Shamokin to the late Joseph Kerprich and Helen (Matulewich) Kerprich-Wydra.

He was the loving husband for 57 years to Dolores (Tocyloski).

Robert was a graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School and McCann's School of Business.

Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving until 1961. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the VFW.

He was the owner of Kerpy's Restaurant for 34 years. Following his retirement, Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards with friends and family. Most of all he cherished spending time with his beloved family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and happy-go-lucky personality.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Sandra Breault (Michael), of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lisa Conner (Matthew), of Lititz, and Robert Kerprich (Geralyn), of Dresher; his seven grandchildren, Michael (Aleksandra) Breault, Melanie Breault, Zachary Conner (Lauren Mihalik), Jessica Conner, Alexa Kerprich, Jacob Kerprich and Charles Kerprich; his siblings, John "Jack" Kerprich, Gerald Kerprich, Carol Kendter and Donna Kehler, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, James Kerprich.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send online condolences, go to www.Snyderfuneralhome.com.