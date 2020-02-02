DORNSIFE - Robert F. Strausser, 72, of Dornsife, was called home to the Lord Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Robert was born July 20, 1947, a son of Lorraine M. Strausser (McKlinski) and the late Jole W. Strausser.

He attended Shamokin Area schools.

He was employed and retired from Grand Union, New Jersey.

In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by two sons from the union of his beloved Elaine (Whitehead), Neil Strausser and his wife, Amanda, and Timothy Strausser and his wife, Meighan; grandchildren, Jacob, Liam and Rowan; brothers and sisters, Ward Strausser and his wife, Sandy, Greg Strausser and his wife, Sandy, Linda Strausser Sabo and her husband, John, and Nancy Strausser Pasco and her husband, Robert; numerous nephews, nieces, aunt, and special friends and caregivers, Charlie and Jane Jones, Sue Stump and Homeland Hospice for their special care.

He was preceded in death by his faterh, Jole W. Strausser; mother of his children, Elaine (Whitehead); a son, Robbie Strausser; sisters, Janice L. Strausser and Lisa M. Strausser; and a brother, Barry A. Strausser.

STRAUSSER - Robert F. Strausser, 72, of Dornsife. There will be no hours of calling. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.