1/
Robert G. Hile Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCEWENSVILLE - Robert G. Hile Sr., 72, of McEwensviile, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Robert was born Jan. 7, 1948, at Shamokin State General Hospital, Shamokin, a son of the late Joseph and Teresa Hile.

On Oct. 16, 1993, he married the former Diana Roup Vance, who survives.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of Shamokin High School.

He was employed as a welder at ACF in Milton from 1966-1970; a dock worker at Branch Motor Express in Milton, 1975-85; and retired in 2010 from Con Agra Foods (Chef Boyardee) in Milton after 25 years of service.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Stacia Hile, of New Columbia; a son, Robert G. Hile Jr., of Watsontown; a stepdaughter, Angela Geiswite, of Milton; a stepson, Bradley Vance and his wife, Wendy, of Milton; and four grandchildren, Nicolas Topliff, Nathan Hile, and Tyler and Mikenna Geiswite. Also surviving are two sisters, Teresa Spaid, wife of Layne Spaid, of Millmont, and Josephine Staniszewski, wife of Joe Staniszewski, of Shamokin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph A Hile Jr., as well as many aunts and uncles.

Services will be held privately for immediate family members at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved