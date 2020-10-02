MCEWENSVILLE - Robert G. Hile Sr., 72, of McEwensviile, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Robert was born Jan. 7, 1948, at Shamokin State General Hospital, Shamokin, a son of the late Joseph and Teresa Hile.

On Oct. 16, 1993, he married the former Diana Roup Vance, who survives.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of Shamokin High School.

He was employed as a welder at ACF in Milton from 1966-1970; a dock worker at Branch Motor Express in Milton, 1975-85; and retired in 2010 from Con Agra Foods (Chef Boyardee) in Milton after 25 years of service.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Stacia Hile, of New Columbia; a son, Robert G. Hile Jr., of Watsontown; a stepdaughter, Angela Geiswite, of Milton; a stepson, Bradley Vance and his wife, Wendy, of Milton; and four grandchildren, Nicolas Topliff, Nathan Hile, and Tyler and Mikenna Geiswite. Also surviving are two sisters, Teresa Spaid, wife of Layne Spaid, of Millmont, and Josephine Staniszewski, wife of Joe Staniszewski, of Shamokin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph A Hile Jr., as well as many aunts and uncles.

Services will be held privately for immediate family members at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.