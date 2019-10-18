FRACKVILLE - Robert G. "Bobby" Peters Sr., 54, of 427 N. Third St., passed away at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Pottsville, Nov. 30, 1964, a son of the late Pauline C. (Catherman) and Donald J. Peters Sr.

A high school graduate, Bobby worked as an automotive mechanic.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Bobby loved all animals, but especially dogs. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by two sons, Robert G. Peters Jr. and Paul J. Peters; a stepson, Jeff Monoghan; 10 brothers and sisters, Donald Peters Jr., Samuel Peters Sr., James Peters Sr., Linda Dietrich, Jerry Peters Sr., Mary Jane Masman, Ethel Schuetrum, Philip Peters, Faye Marie Shaw and Donald J. Peters III; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, William C. "Bill" Peters Sr., Dec. 18, 2016.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. with the Rev. David Butler, pastor of Bethel Union Chapel, West Cameron Township, officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., Coal Township 17866.