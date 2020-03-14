GUINTHER - Robert "Bob" Guinther, 61, of Berwick, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Gardens at Millville.

He was born Jan. 7, 1959, in Ashland, a son of the late Harry and Marie (Credito) Guinther.

Bob was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1976.

He was employed as machine operator at International Paper from 1976 to 2015.

Bob was a former member of the American Ukrainian Citizens Club and the Russian Glee Club.

He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, going to drag races and spending time at the beaches of Asseteague, Virginia, and Outer Banks, North Carolina. He was a jack-of-all-trades as well as an excellent cook.

Surviving are his wife of 17 years, the former Joan Kukorlo, whom he married June 1, 2002; three sons, Scott Guinther and his wife, Jennifer, of New Ringgold, Joshua Guinther, of Frackville, and his stepson, Joshua Luciw, of Monroeton; six grandchildren, Nash, Parker, Nevaeh, Ero, Christopher and Liam; his dog, Molly; and his kitties.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Guinther, who died June 6, 2012.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville 17901. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick. For additional information or to send online condolences, go to www.mayofh.com.