EAST PETERSBURG - Robert H. "Bob" Price, 87, of East Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Bob was born in Shamokin, a son of Sadie Price, and was raised by his grandparents, Phoebe and George Price.

After graduating from Shamokin High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served three tours of duty in Korea on two different carries. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he moved to Lancaster.

He was the husband of the late June L. Price, with whom he shared a loving, happy relationship of 62 married years.

Bob worked for Packaging Corp. and then later at Armstrong until his retirement.

An active member of Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg, he had served as an elder, deacon and trustee and was involved in many other various aspects of the church.

Bob enjoyed sharing his life with his loving wife, spending time with his family, camping, gardening, church activities and traveling throughout the U.S.A. and other countries with his wife and family.

He is survived by his daughter, Cherie L. Cataldi-Miller, of Mount Joy; his four grandchildren, Chad P. Brenneman, Katlin N. Burkholder, Michelle M. Colon and James J. Cataldi; and his 11 great-grandchildren.

Bob was greatly loved by so many and will be sorrowfully missed as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Trinity UCC Cemetery. A reception will follow interment at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Trinity UCC at the above address. To send an online condolence, go to SnyderFuneralHome.com.