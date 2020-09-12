WATSONTOWN -Robert H. Schaeffer, 79, of Watsontown, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

He was born Dec. 24 1940, in Allenwood, a son of the late Clifford and Dorothy (Pennabaker) Schaeffer.

Robert was a high school graduate.

He retired in 2018 from Watsontown Trucking where he worked as a diesel mechanic for many years.

He enjoyed hunting, guns and talking to everyone and anyone he could. Robert loved going to Walmart with his wife. While Cyndy shopped, he would sit at McDonald's with a sweet tea and people watch. You could always tell he had something smart to say by the crooked grin he'd look at you with. Family was very important to Bob and after his retirement he spent his time caring for his wife in their home.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia A. Schaeffer, of Watsontown; his two daughters, Heather Schaeffer, of Lewisburg, and Karen Beaver (Tom), of Turbotville; two sons, Kevin Schaeffer (Joyce), of McEwensville, and Freeman Schaeffer, of Shamokin; and by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SCHAEFFER - Robert H. Schaeffer, 79, of Watsontown. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Specialist of PA, 728 Main St., Avoca 18641. Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.cremationofpa.com.