COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert Hawk, 92, of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Shamokin, a son of the late Zibe and Bessie (Dreher) Hawk.

Bob also resided for a time in Lewistown and Ranshaw.

On July 20, 1952, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, he married Helen Wisluski.

His wife preceded him in death on July 14, 1987.

He was employed by Cluett & Peabody (Arrow) Shirt Co. for 35 years until his retirement.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. He served in what was known as the Big Red One Co. He entered the Army on Feb. 26, 1946, and received his honorable discharge on March 24, 1947.

He was an active member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin. He was a church usher, would often shovel the snow and volunteered for many years building the stands for the annual church picnic.

He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Shamokin Moose Lodge.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hawk, his caregiver, of Shamokin, and Margie Wilson, of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Hawk and Geraldine Komara, and two brothers, Kenneth Hawk and Edward Hawk.

###

HAWK - Robert Hawk, 92, of Coal Township. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Coal Township, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov presiding. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.