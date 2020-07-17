SAYRE - Attorney Robert J. Landy, 93, of Sayre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born in Shamokin, June 6, 1927, and remained proud of his hometown throughout his lifetime. He was a son of the late Thomas F. and Anna Melody Landy.

Bob graduated from St. Edward's High School, in Shamokin, and enrolled in Mt. Saint Mary's College, in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, and upon discharge returned to Mt. Saint Mary's where he earned his degree. He then enrolled in the Dickinson School of Law (now Penn State Dickinson Law), graduating in 1952.

He and Mary Ellen moved to Sayre in 1955, to establish his law practice with the Honorable James Cullen, which lead to a decades-long career in Sayre and surrounding counties. A proud public servant, he worked in a number of capacities for municipalities in the area, including acting as solicitor for the Sayre Area School District for 50 years.

He was active in Democratic state politics and served as a state committeeman for Bradford County from 1962 until 1972. In 1968, he was the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 10th Congressional District, in which he faced the incumbent Congressman Joseph McDade.

After serving as a member of the board of directors of the Robert Packer Hospital, Bob was elected chairman of the board in 1977. He subsequently became chairman of the board of trustees of Guthrie Healthcare System and served in this role until September 1995. He continued to support the Guthrie System on the Institutional Review Board until the time of his passing. Bob also served as a director of Star Savings & Loan and its successor, First Citizens Community Bank for many years.

He was a devoted communicant of Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, in Sayre, and greatly enjoyed singing in the church choir up until the time of his passing.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ellen Griffin Landy, and his four children, R. Joseph Landy (Debbie), Mary Landy Gilroy (Hubert), Eileen Landy Lundquist and Thomas F. Landy (Maria); grandchildren, Colleen Landy Schmitt (Matt), Kathleen Landy McKenna (Andrew), Brigid Landy Khuri (Nick) and Maggie Landy Lawler (LT), Sean Gilroy (Crystal), Katie Gilroy, Christopher Gilroy, Ellen Gilroy Hanna (Christopher) and Robert Landy Gilroy, Thomas Lundquist (Lori Lister), Kevin Lundquist (Clare), Patrick Lundquist (Amy Henson) and Ryan Lundquist, J.Thomas Landy, Anna Marie Landy and Mary Catherine Landy. Bob also had the pleasure of knowing 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous devoted nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Anne Roth and Margaret Mary Bradley; and a son-in-law, R. Mark Lundquist.

LANDY - Attorney Robert J. Landy, of Sayre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Epiphany R.C. Church at 10:30 a.m. Monday with family visitation preceding at 9 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest on Monday at St. Basil Cemetery, in Dushore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Epiphany School or to a life-affirming charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Robert's family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.