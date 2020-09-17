1/
Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYTOWN - Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr., 76, of Maytown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Danville, a son of the late George F. and Josephine (Bojack) Migash.

Bob was a graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School.

Bob was the husband of Mary Ann (Politza) Migash, with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage this past April.

He retired from M&M Mars as a master mechanic.

He was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish, in Mount Joy, Clover Rod and Gun Club, Millheim Fire Department and Clover Hose Fire Department. Bob was a third-degree knight and member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Lawrence F. Schott Council 626, in Mount Carmel.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing on the computer and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Mary Ann, are two sons, Robert Migash Jr., and his wife, Stacey, of Palmyra, and Richard Migash, and his wife, Liann, of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Shaughnessy Migash, of Mechanicsburg, Josephine Migash, of Arlington, Virginia, and John Migash, of Palmyra; a brother, George Migash, and his wife, Ella, of Red Lion; and a sister, Ann Belski and her husband, Robert "Bob", of Halifax.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Migash.

MIGASH - Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr., 76, of Maytown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, in Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish at the address above. To send an online condolence, go to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved