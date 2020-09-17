MAYTOWN - Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr., 76, of Maytown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Danville, a son of the late George F. and Josephine (Bojack) Migash.

Bob was a graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School.

Bob was the husband of Mary Ann (Politza) Migash, with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage this past April.

He retired from M&M Mars as a master mechanic.

He was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish, in Mount Joy, Clover Rod and Gun Club, Millheim Fire Department and Clover Hose Fire Department. Bob was a third-degree knight and member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Lawrence F. Schott Council 626, in Mount Carmel.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing on the computer and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Mary Ann, are two sons, Robert Migash Jr., and his wife, Stacey, of Palmyra, and Richard Migash, and his wife, Liann, of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Shaughnessy Migash, of Mechanicsburg, Josephine Migash, of Arlington, Virginia, and John Migash, of Palmyra; a brother, George Migash, and his wife, Ella, of Red Lion; and a sister, Ann Belski and her husband, Robert "Bob", of Halifax.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Migash.

MIGASH - Robert J. "Bob" Migash Sr., 76, of Maytown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, in Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish at the address above. To send an online condolence, go to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.