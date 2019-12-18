LAKE HAVASU CITY, Arizona - Robert L. Herb Sr., 84, went peacefully to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Shamokin to the late Leroy and Anna Herb. He was the oldest of three siblings: sisters, Sandra Reburn and Linda Shiplet.

On June 12, 1976, he married Carol A. Stapleton in West Grove.

He retired from the Oxford School District as a maintenance superintendent.

After retirement, he and Carol moved to Lake Havasu City, where he worked at the London Bridge Golf Resort.

He was a member of St. Michaels United Methodist Church in Lake Havasu City, the Lake Havasu City Elks Post No. 2399 and the Fifth Ward Rod and Gun Club of Carroll.

He enjoyed fishing, the gun club, military memorabilia and deer hunting in Pennsylvania. He took pleasure in going to Site 6 in Lake Havasu City, where he loved to fish.

Robert is survived by his wife, Carol A. Herb; his sons, Alan Herb and Robert Herb Jr.; daughters, Kathy Phillips and Christine Mahlstede; a sister, Linda Shiplet; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

HERB - Robert L. Herb Sr., 84, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and formerly of Shamokin. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Spring 2020 in Oxford. Details will be shared.