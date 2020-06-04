MOUNT CARMEL - Robert L. Varano, 87, a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence.He was born in Mount Carmel, May 4, 1933, a son of the late Rudolph and Alma (Ochs) Varano.Robert graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1951, and from Dickinson College in 1955, where he was a key member of the basketball team. He also did graduate work at Bucknell University and Lehigh University.He was married to the former Jean B. Williams in 1956, in the First Methodist Church in Mount Carmel. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in July.Having a degree in education, Robert taught chemistry and physics in Ashland and Shamokin school districts. He served as guidance counselor, federal project director, head basketball coach and high school principal in the Mount Carmel Area School District and as high school principal and superintendent of schools at Southern Area School District.Active in community affairs throughout his life, he was a member of the Rotary Club where he served as past president and was on the Mount Carmel Public Library Board, Big Brothers, American Heart Association, BPOE, Mount Carmel Recreation Authority, Salvation Army and served on the Mount Carmel Borough Council. He was appointed to the Union National Bank board in Mount Carmel in 1981, and became chairman of the board in 2011. He was an inductee of the Ed Romance Hall of Fame and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at Dickinson College.Robert was a member of Hope Community Church, in Mount Carmel. He was a model train enthusiast and also had a passion for antique cars. Bob will be remembered as a perfect gentleman and for his wonderful smile.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Attorney Robert K. Varano and his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Attorney Wendy L. Cole and her husband, Dr. Charles Cole Jr; nine grandchildren, Dr. Charles Cole III, Andrea Cole Smith and her husband, Brandon, Emily Cole, Daniel Cole and Adam Cole, Robert M. Varano and his wife, Cara, Alison Varano, Nicole Varano and Garrett Varano; and a brother-in-law, Russell Sanders.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Varano and Lloyd Varano; and three sisters, Helen Williams, Blanche Eickemeyer and Harriet Sanders.VARANO - Robert L. Varano, 87, of Mount Carmel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Community Church, Mount Carmel, or the Mount Carmel Public Library. There will be no viewing and services will be at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 4, 2020.