CATAWISSA - Robert M. Sabotchick Jr., of Catawissa, passed away at 7:39 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born April 8, 1957, in Danville, a son of the late Robert M. Sr. and Loretta B. (Sabotor) Sabotchick.

Robert worked at Fleetwood Motor Homes as an assembler and enjoyed woodworking, lawn work, baking and was an avid Notre Dame and New York Yankees fan.

He was a 1976 graduate of Southern Area High School and a 1978 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College, where he earned an associate degree in criminal justice.

Robert was a faithful member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church and a life member of the Brady Fire Co.

Surviving are two siblings, Debra Laureti and her husband Joseph, of Shenandoah, and Kevin Sabotchick and his wife Lori, of Little River, South Carolina; two nieces and two nephews, Alycia Laureti and Dr. Joe Laureti, Dr. KJ Sabotchick and Kayla Cooper; three great-nieces, Abby, Macy and Elin Sabotchick; and a great-nephew, Santino Laureti.

SABOTCHICK - Robert M. Sabotchick Jr., of Catawissa. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.