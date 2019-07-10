WILBURTON - Robert "Skip" Marlow, 83, of 13 Sherwood Road, Wilburton, passed away Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Lavelle on Oct. 24, 1935, a son of the late Grant and Evelyn (Reinoehl) Marlow.

He attended Ashland schools.

On Oct. 6, 1958, in Kulpmont, he was married to the former Margaret "Peggy" (Klischer) Marlow, who survives.

He served in the U. S. Army and was discharged June 30, 1964.

Robert was employed by Container Corp. of America in Oaks for 35 years before moving back to the area. He was then employed at Cardinal Container Corp. in Mount Carmel Township until his retirement.

He was of the Protestant faith and was a member of the Centralia American Legion Post 608 in Wilburton. He was an active and lifetime member of the Humane Fire Co. in Royersford. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Marlow, he is survived by one son, Robert Marlow, and wife, Virginia, of Wilburton; two daughters, Kelly Gundlach and her husband, Timothy, of Catawissa, and Lori Mahoney and her husband, Louis, of East Coventry; seven grandchildren, Laura Gundlach, Kelley Anne Gundlach-Witmer, Sarah Marlow, Amanda Dorkoski, Michael Mahoney, Brandon Mains and Kimberly Campbell; five great-grandchildren, Conor Bannerman, Zaydan Mahoney, Patrick Lawler, James Bannerman and Kayla Campbell; two brothers, Harold Marlow and his wife, Pat, of Lansdale, and Grant Marlow and his wife, Sandy, of Lavelle; one sister, Kay Fago; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen D. Labella.

###

MARLOW - Robert "Skip" Marlow, 83, of 13 Sherwood Road, Wilburton. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Burial will be in the Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Aristes. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, Middle Road and Route 42, Aristes 17920. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.