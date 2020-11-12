1/
Robert Mayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Robert Mayton, 69, of 410 Trevorton Road, Shamokin (Zerbe Township), passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence where he resided the past 19 years.

Robert was born in Coal Township on Oct. 4, 1951, a son of the late Evelyn (Gottshall) and Paul A. Mayton.

Rob graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 104th Cavalry, 2nd Squadron, PA Reserve. He received his training in Tigerland, Louisiana, preparing for service in Vietnam. He was injured while on Reserve.

He was married to the love of his life, the late Sandra Marie (Varano) Mayton.

He was of the Catholic faith and a former parishioner of Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont.

He was employed as a maintenance foreman at Northumberland County Mountain View Manor Nursing Home, Coal Township, for 36 years, retiring in 2008. He also worked at the family business, Mayton's Service Station.

Rob enjoyed watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He liked listening to "the oldies" on his porch and was always ready, willing and able to tell stories about his past.

He loved his family more than anything in life; they include a daughter, Melissa Miller, and her fiancé, Rich, of Coal Township; a daughter, Brina Mayton, and her fiancé, Mike, of Shamokin; a granddaughter, Lily Miller; two grandsons, Mekhi Mayton and Layton Speece; a niece, Connie Mayton, and her fiance, David; two nephews, John Mayton, and his wife, Heidi, and Jim Kelley, and his wife, Sheila; many other family members and friends; and his pets, Lola, Lucas and Simba.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Marie on May 17, 1997; a brother, John Mayton, on June 17, 2012; and a sister, Paulette Kelley, on July 15, 2015.

###

MAYTON - Robert Mayton, 69, of 410 Trevorton Road, Shamokin. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial of his cremated remains will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Danville Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821 or online at www.pspca.org. The Mayton family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved