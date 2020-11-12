SHAMOKIN - Robert Mayton, 69, of 410 Trevorton Road, Shamokin (Zerbe Township), passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence where he resided the past 19 years.

Robert was born in Coal Township on Oct. 4, 1951, a son of the late Evelyn (Gottshall) and Paul A. Mayton.

Rob graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 104th Cavalry, 2nd Squadron, PA Reserve. He received his training in Tigerland, Louisiana, preparing for service in Vietnam. He was injured while on Reserve.

He was married to the love of his life, the late Sandra Marie (Varano) Mayton.

He was of the Catholic faith and a former parishioner of Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont.

He was employed as a maintenance foreman at Northumberland County Mountain View Manor Nursing Home, Coal Township, for 36 years, retiring in 2008. He also worked at the family business, Mayton's Service Station.

Rob enjoyed watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He liked listening to "the oldies" on his porch and was always ready, willing and able to tell stories about his past.

He loved his family more than anything in life; they include a daughter, Melissa Miller, and her fiancé, Rich, of Coal Township; a daughter, Brina Mayton, and her fiancé, Mike, of Shamokin; a granddaughter, Lily Miller; two grandsons, Mekhi Mayton and Layton Speece; a niece, Connie Mayton, and her fiance, David; two nephews, John Mayton, and his wife, Heidi, and Jim Kelley, and his wife, Sheila; many other family members and friends; and his pets, Lola, Lucas and Simba.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Marie on May 17, 1997; a brother, John Mayton, on June 17, 2012; and a sister, Paulette Kelley, on July 15, 2015.

MAYTON - Robert Mayton, 69, of 410 Trevorton Road, Shamokin. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial of his cremated remains will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Danville Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821 or online at www.pspca.org. The Mayton family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.