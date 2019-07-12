HAZLE TOWNSHIP - Robert P. Miller, 82, formerly of 804 W. Mulberry St., Coal Township, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Hazle Township, where he had been residing.

He was born June 1, 1937, in Danville, a son of the late Gordon and Madeline (Barra) Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Coal Township.

Bob was a graduate of the former Coal Township High School.

Bob worked at the former J. C. Penny Store in Shamokin for 37 years. He enjoyed meeting and talking with the many customers over the years.

He was a member of the former St. Joseph's Church, now Our Lady of Hope Church, in Coal Township. Bob also attended daily Mass regularly at Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin, until his illness.

He was very sociable and looked forward to meeting his friends every day for morning coffee.

Survivors include a sister, Barbara Maroz, and a nephew, Michael Long, both of Hazle Township.

MILLER - Robert P. Miller, 82, formerly of 804 W. Mulberry St., Coal Township. There will be no viewing or visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a committal service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap, with the Rev. Jerzy Auguscik OFM officiating. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.