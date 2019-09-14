COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert R. "Bob" Baskin, 84, a long-time resident of Coal Township, and a recent resident of Elmcroft Senior Living, Lewisburg, rounded third base and crossed home plate into the arms of Jesus, His Lord and savior, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Shamokin State General Hospital, a son of the late Daniel C. and Dorothy B. (Madden) Baskin. He was raised in Tharptown.

He was a 1952 graduate of Coal Township High School.

Bob was employed at the West End Bank in Shamokin, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Harrisburg, the Shamokin Packing Co., and Wilson Testing Laboratories, from which he retired.

On Aug. 13, 1955, he married Marilyn J. Rogers, at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, with whom he recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957. He served at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii, with the 25th Infantry "Tropic Lightning." Marilyn joined him there from 1958-59, where two coal region kids had the time of their lives. They were able to return twice to Hawaii later in life, where they had the opportunity to introduce their family to the place and people they had loved so many years before.

Bob loved all sports, but as a former first baseman, he was an avid and loyal Philadelphia Phillies fan, watching nearly every game and knowing each player's names, positions and statistics for decades. Also a football fan, Bob and Marilyn held season tickets for many years to the Penn State Nittany Lions games. He also followed the Philadelphia Eagles, Duke basketball and supported the Shamokin Area Indians.

Bob had a wide variety of interests, including reading, music, theater, film and television. One of his happiest places was his cottage in Happy Valley near Elysburg, where he loved spending time with his family.

Supported by his strong faith and deep love of Christ, Bob prayed faithfully and daily for his family and others who needed God's help. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church and the Elysburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. Before moving to Lewisburg, he most recently attended Clark's Grove United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his daughter, Sheryl (Baskin) Kline and son-in-law, Robert Kline, of Coal Township; his granddaughter, Rachel (Kline) Anderson and her husband, Scott "Ben" Anderson, of Mount Carmel; two great-granddaughters, Cecilia and Grace, who were his pride and joy; his sister, Diane (Baskin) Krebs and her husband, Charles Krebs, of Coal Township; his nephew Daniel Krebs, of Coal Township; and two great-nieces, Kyleigh and Kieran.

BASKIN - Robert R. "Bob" Baskin, 84, of Coal Township. At the request of the deceased, funeral services will be private with the Rev. Zachary Hopple, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Shamokin, officiating. The Baskin family has entrusted arrangements to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 146, Shamokin 17872.