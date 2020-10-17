ELIZABETHTOWN - Robert R. Milbrand, 93, formerly of Harrisburg, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Healthcare Center of the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.

Born in Shamokin, he was a son of the late William R. and Martha C. (Chesney) Milbrand.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and shared a blessed union of 56 years with his wife, Mae L. (Dewalt) Milbrand, prior to her passing Jan. 29, 2007.

Bob is survived by his son, James "Jim" Milbrand and his wife, Sharon, of Harrisburg, and daughters, Penny Luckenbaugh and her husband, Scott, also of Harrisburg, and Robin Kurtz and her husband, Thomas, of Lebanon. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, John "Jack" Milbrand, of Waterville, Maine, and two sisters, Joan Kelley, of Shamokin, and Janet Palazzetti, of Geneva, Illinois.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William, David and Donald Milbrand.

###

MILBRAND - Robert R. Milbrand, 93, formerly of Harrisburg and born in Shamokin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1801 Colonial Road, Harrisburg 17109, with the Rev. Allision R. Smith officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service. In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions including the wearing of face coverings and appropriate social distancing. Those unable to attend the viewing or funeral service in person are welcome to join Bob's family via a virtual viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Using your PC, Mac, iOS, Android or landline, you can join the Zoom internet video chat and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Enter https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88244882741 in your browser or dial the telephone number 1-646-876-9923 and enter Meeting ID 882 4488 2741 to be connected to the event. His funeral service will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/3PWtJB9ukiQ beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Go to BitnerCares.com to read his complete obituary or share memories and condolences with the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home Inc., Harrisburg.