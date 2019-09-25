SHAMOKIN - Robert Roles, 63, of 3 W. Commerce St., passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the emergency room at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Georgetown, Texas, on Jan. 9, 1956, a son of the late Thomas and Helen (Villanueva) Roles. In addition to residing in Texas, he also lived in New Jersey before his last 22 years locally.

Robert attended Stevens Technical School in Hoboken, New Jersey.

He was employed as an ironworker for Bethlehem Steel in Hoboken before retiring in 2018.

He was a member of the Independence Fire Co. and The Pastime Club, both in Shamokin. Before having his leg amputated, he loved to play pool and socialize with his buddies at the Pastime. He liked to pick up lunch at the "Indies" and also say "hi" to everyone. Robert enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Robert is survived by his significant other of more than 20 years, Marie D. Cerreto, of Shamokin; a sister, Debra Roles; two brothers, Glenn Roles and Thomas John "TJ" Roles; a daughter, Stacy; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Roles.

ROLES - Robert Roles, 63, of 3 W. Commerce St., Shamokin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Martin Kobos, O.F.M., Conv., of Mother Cabrini Church officiating. Interment of his cremains will take place at a later date in Texas. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.