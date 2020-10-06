MOUNT CARMEL - Robert W. Thomas Sr., 89, formerly of Shamokin, entered peacefully into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bob was born April 19, 1931, in Shamokin, the son of Charles William and Emma Leona (James) Thomas.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1949.

As a teenager, Bob raised Flemish giant rabbits at the family home on South Shamokin Street. Also during that time, he and a friend raised and trained beagles for area hunters. He was a Boy Scout with the troop from the United Brethren Church, Shamokin.

In 1952, Bob joined the Air Force. During his four years of service, he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi; Thule Air Base, Thule, Greenland; and Cape Charles Air Force Station, Cape Charles, Virginia.

On June 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann White, in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Bob was a dairy worker, employed by Martz's Dairy, beginning in 1946 to 1952, and 1956 to 1982. He then worked for Maurer's Dairy, 1982 until he retired in 1997.

He graduated from a technical school for TV and radio repair, which he attended with assistance of the G.I. Bill.

Bob loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, western movies and TV shows, music and dancing.

He never missed his grandchildren's sporting events and would often transport them to and from each one. He loved hearing them sing in the Junior Choir and Worship Band at church.

He had a great love for animals and had a menagerie of them while growing up. In his later years, Bob's loyal companion was his "grand-dog," Cash.

In September of 2019, Bob was presented with a Quilt of Valor by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, the Bloomsburg Chapter. A Quilt of Valor is a Civilian Award for the individual's service and sacrifice to defend our country's freedoms.

He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Shamokin.

Bob is survived by daughter, Cheryl A. Sherman, of Shamokin; son, Robert W. Thomas Jr. and wife, Sandra J., of Danville; daughter, Patricia L. Nolter and husband, James, of Shamokin; three grandchildren, Jared Robert Nolter, Caitlin Patricia Sherman and Chelsea Ann Faith Nolter; and three stepgrandchildren, David Snyder, Scott Snyder and Kirsten O'Brien; a sister, Pearl G. Anderson, of Mechanicsburg; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gary Sherman, and his brother-in-law, John Anderson.

###

THOMAS - Robert W. Thomas Sr., 89, formerly of Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road, Coal Township, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Stoudt. Relatives and friends wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Odd Fellows Cemetery at 11. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.