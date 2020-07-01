Robert "Bob" Wetzel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCLEAN, Virginia - Robert 'Bob' Harold Wetzel, 89, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020.

Bob was born in Mount Carmel on September 9, 1930, to Alma Shuler Wetzel Mourer and Thomas Harold Wetzel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Marie O'Gara Wetzel. Bob and Shirley had eight children; Robert Wetzel, Jr., Lori Ulrich, Cheryl Wetzel, Bruce Wetzel, Beth Snyder, Doris Wetzel, Alison Loveridge and Brian Wetzel.

He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Bob attended the New York State Maritime College. He also served in the Navy from 1954 to 1956.

Bob and Shirley moved to McLean, Virginia, from Staten Island, New York, in 1965. Bob retired from the U.S. Department of Transportation at the age of 65.

Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a hardworking individual and took an active interest in the lives of his children and grandchildren and cared deeply for all of them. He enjoyed music, reading his newspaper, and telling stories from his life and travels.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Bob.

WETZEL - A visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at The Chapel in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Visit rothermelfh.com to leave condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 28, 2020
To Marie and Family, so sorry for your loss. Bob was a wonderful man. Love to all of you. Pat Kisha
Pat Kisha
Friend
June 27, 2020
Marie and Family... So sad to hear the news. Your prayers are with you all during this time.
Tim & Jane Reny
Friend
June 24, 2020
Enjoyed the time I spent with Bob during my time in the IBM apprentice program. My condolences to his family.
Linwood Martel
Coworker
June 21, 2020
I have many fond memories of time spent and lessons learned from Uncle Bob. Amongst my favorites are learning how to shoot and respect guns. That I dont need a glass to drink water from a faucet and nobody likes a tattletale! Thanks Uncle Bob for so many great memories!
You will be greatly missed by your loving family and all of the people whose lives you touched.
H Wetzel
Family
June 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I first got to know him when we worked at IBM, and more recently we worked together as guides at Shelburne Museum. We enjoyed many great times swapping tales. He was always very helpful in any way he could, but was just fun to chat with. He will be sadly missed.
Gary H Irish
Coworker
June 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bob Linn
Friend
June 21, 2020
Great man. So sad to hear this. Condolences to the family.
Bridget
Friend
June 20, 2020
Bob is going to be missed dearly . He was a great man and also very knowledgeable. Bob went and taught my son how to do blacksmith work and even got him to be at the museum working and learning there as well as also spending time with Bob at his house learning all kinds of neat things . I am glad to have meet bob and also very glad he taught my son a trade . Me heart goes out to the family . Bob will definitely missed and remembered .

Eric DeGuise
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved