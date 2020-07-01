MCLEAN, Virginia - Robert 'Bob' Harold Wetzel, 89, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020.

Bob was born in Mount Carmel on September 9, 1930, to Alma Shuler Wetzel Mourer and Thomas Harold Wetzel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Marie O'Gara Wetzel. Bob and Shirley had eight children; Robert Wetzel, Jr., Lori Ulrich, Cheryl Wetzel, Bruce Wetzel, Beth Snyder, Doris Wetzel, Alison Loveridge and Brian Wetzel.

He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Bob attended the New York State Maritime College. He also served in the Navy from 1954 to 1956.

Bob and Shirley moved to McLean, Virginia, from Staten Island, New York, in 1965. Bob retired from the U.S. Department of Transportation at the age of 65.

Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a hardworking individual and took an active interest in the lives of his children and grandchildren and cared deeply for all of them. He enjoyed music, reading his newspaper, and telling stories from his life and travels.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Bob.

WETZEL - A visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at The Chapel in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Visit rothermelfh.com to leave condolences.