COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert Yakoboski, 91, of Coal Township, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was a son of the late Alexander and Victoria (Brovey) Yakoboski.

He was a beloved husband to his wife, Dorothy, of 66 years.

Robert was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

Along with being in the Army at the age of 21 and serving in the Korean War, Robert was also a sheetmetal worker at Keisers Co., along with Merck & Co., from which he retired.

He was a life member of Mother Cabrini Church, East End Fire Co., St. Francis Home Association, Lithuanian Club and the American Legion.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, David; grandchildren, Danielle Volkert and her husband, Eric, Michael Yakoboski and wife, Abby; his great-granddaughter, Kadence Volkert, along with many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; a brother, Joseph, and a sister-in-law, Lorraine.

"You are my best buddy and I will forever love and miss you." ~ Dorothy

###

YAKOBOSKI - Robert Yakoboski, 91, of Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
