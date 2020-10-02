COAL TOWNSHIP - Robert Yakoboski, 91, of Coal Township, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was a son of the late Alexander and Victoria (Brovey) Yakoboski.

He was a beloved husband to his wife, Dorothy, of 66 years.

Robert was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

Along with being in the Army at the age of 21 and serving in the Korean War, Robert was also a sheetmetal worker at Keisers Co., along with Merck & Co., from which he retired.

He was a life member of Mother Cabrini Church, East End Fire Co., St. Francis Home Association, Lithuanian Club and the American Legion.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, David; grandchildren, Danielle Volkert and her husband, Eric, Michael Yakoboski and wife, Abby; his great-granddaughter, Kadence Volkert, along with many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; a brother, Joseph, and a sister-in-law, Lorraine.

"You are my best buddy and I will forever love and miss you." ~ Dorothy

YAKOBOSKI - Robert Yakoboski, 91, of Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.