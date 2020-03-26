COAL TOWNSHIP - Robin Dale "Rob" Fisher, 73, of 1218 W. Arch St., passed into eternal life with a smile on his face Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, a son of Robert and Jeanne (Lash) Fisher.

He grew up in Beach City, Ohio, where he graduated from Fairless High School. Rob earned a bachelor's degree in communication from The Ohio University.

After graduating from college, Rob lived in New York City for many years, where he was an active member of Marble Collegiate Church. He served there as the head usher for the Rev. Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. He was famous among the New York church family for renting out entire restaurants to host festive brunches at Easter time. It was at Marble Collegiate Church where Rob met his future wife, Karyn, in 1989. They were married at Marble Collegiate Church Nov. 8, 1992, and moved to Bucks County. Rob and Karyn lived in Warrington, Perkasie and White Haven before settling in Coal Township.

Rob had an illustrious career in broadcasting, notably as the director of market research for CBS Radio in New York City. He also produced many radio programs, earned an Emmy award and was listed in "Who's Who in Broadcasting." Rob was instrumental in building two nationally recognized market research companies and helped radio networks, such as the network owned by Gene Autry, build their listener base. In retirement, Rob happily worked at Knoebels for the past seven seasons running the "kiddie rides." He loved watching the children enjoy helicopters and fire engines.

Rob was a dedicated amateur radio enthusiast. He loved classical music and all the traditional hymns of his Christian faith, which he sang with gusto. Rob loved to cook and was an expert soup maker. He also loved to travel. In his lifetime, Rob visited many U.S. states and foreign countries, including the Holy Land, Austria and cruises to the Caribbean. Rob was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes fan and accepted much good-natured ribbing from his local Penn State buddies.

Rob was a proud Eagle Scout and a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Cypress Lodge in Beach City, Ohio.

When Rob and Karyn moved to Coal Township in July 2011, Rob immediately felt right at home. He fell in love with the community and the people. Rob was always ready to help anyone in need and was the go-to person if anyone needed a ride somewhere. Rob loved his church family at St. John's United Methodist Church, in Coal Township, where he served as worship leader and as the head cheerleader for his wife, who is the pastor. He became an afternoon fixture at Dunkin', enjoying fellowship even more than donuts.

Rob is survived by his wife, Karyn; a sister, Jennifer Trovato and her husband, Tim, of Manhattan Beach, California; several cousins; and his beloved rescue Golden Retriever, Hannah.

FISHER - Robin Dale "Rob" Fisher, 73, of 1218 W. Arch St., Coal Township. The family requests that gifts in Rob's memory be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1218 W. Arch St., Coal Township 17866. Due to current state restrictions, a celebration of Rob's life will be held at a later date. The Fisher family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. To offer condolences to the family go to www.jameskelleyfh.com.