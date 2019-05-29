SHAMOKIN - Roger Boyer, 80, of 217 Doutyville Road, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 19, 1938, in Pitman, a son of the late Darwin and Margaret (Morgan) Boyer.

He graduated from the Tri-Valley High School in 1956, and was employed as a truck driver for the Split Vein Coal Co.

Roger was a member of East Cameron Township Hose Co. and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and loved working in his wood shop.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dianna (Kramer) Boyer. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 4; as well as three children, Rodney Boyer and his wife, Jean, Linda Kahler and her husband, Robert, and Robert Boyer and his wife, Rene; and five grandchildren, Jessica Kahler, Ryan Boyer, Mitchell Boyer, Randon Boyer and Matthew Boyer.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Kahler, and four sisters, Marian Adams, Lois Rutz, Jean Klouser and Anne Koppenhaver.

BOYER - Roger Boyer, 80, of 217 Doutyville Road, Shamokin. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Jacob's Cemetery, Pitman.