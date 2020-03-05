COAL TOWNSHIP - Roland Ferentz, 99, of Coal Township, went to meet the Lord, Monday, March 2, 2020, six weeks before his 100th birthday. His family was by his side at his residence.

He was born April 13, 1920, in Shamokin, a son of the late John and Anna (Korbich) Ferentz.

He was a 1937 graduate of the former Coal Township High School.

Roland was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as a technical sergeant. He entered the service Feb. 21, 1942, and was honorably discharged Oct. 6, 1945, having served in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. His medals and citations include the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Pacific Service Medal, three Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Citation and the Asiatic Pacific Service Citation. He was very proud of serving his country during World War II and being overseas. He was always wearing his World War II cap, even when he was at home.

On June 7, 1947, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, Roland married Mary Pelak. He was a devoted husband for 57 years. Mary preceded him in death July 19, 2004.

During his life, he was employed at Shamokin Dye and Print, the John Ferentz Family Grocery Store, in Ranshaw, Korbich Cement Co., in Shamokin, Merck Chemical, in Danville, Sealtest Foods, in Mount Carmel, and Kraft Foods, in Mount Carmel, before retiring in 1981.

Roland was a lifelong and dedicated member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

For many years, he volunteered his time and his expertise in maintaining and improving the church property. He was also instrumental in overseeing the parish cemetery and the documentation of all past burials in the cemetery.

Roland was a member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus Shamokin Council Third Degree and the Susquehanna Valley Word War II Veterans Group. He was the oldest living member of the Brady Fire Co., joining in 1941, at the age of 21. He loved spending time with his friends at the fire company, having a shot of ginger brandy, a lite beer, a Hershey candy bar and a bag of chips.

He enjoyed golfing with family and friends and going to the casinos with his wife, Mary, and later, his daughter, Margaret. He liked to play the Wheel of Fortune slot machines.

He was enrolled in the Life Geisinger Program for the past five years.

Roland's devotion to his church, his Ukrainian Catholic faith and his family were most important to him.

Survivors include three children, Mary Ann Charnosky, of Coal Township, Margaret L. Ferentz, of Ranshaw, and Roland M. Ferentz and his wife, JoAnn, of Lackawaxen; grandchildren, Matthew Charnosky, Andrew Charnosky and his wife, Angela, Joshua Charnosky and his wife, Julie, Jonathan Ferentz Slodysko, Maria Siefring and her husband, Craig, Nathaniel Losiewicz and his wife, Kelly Anne, Sarah Boughner and her husband, Eric, Philip Losiewicz and his wife, Jennifer, Brian Ferentz and his wife, Casey, and Mark Ferentz and his wife, Jill; great-grandchildren, Addison and Brooke Charnosky, Aricin, Kiegan, Greycn and Delain Boughner, Leo, Osczar, Estella, Kate and Vann Losiewicz, Josie and Jessa Charnosky, and Harper and Maysen Ferentz; two brothers, John Ferentz, of Philadelphia, and Louis Ferentz, of Southampton; a son-in-law, Richard Losiewicz, of Coal Township; nieces and nephews; and a very close family friend, Marianne Yakubick, of Shamokin Dam.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah (Ferentz) Losiewicz; a brother, Joseph Ferentz; and a son-in-law, John Charnosky.

FERENTZ - Roland Ferentz, 99, of Coal Township. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or the Brady Fire Co., 700 Maple St., Ranshaw 17866.