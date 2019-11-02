MOUNT CARMEL - Ronald E. Morgan, 82, of 441 W. Cherry St., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Mount Carmel, April 17, 1937, a son of the late Joseph Zapatuski and Ann Morgan.

He was a 1955 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Ronald proudly served his county in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959, and later worked in the garment industry.

In November 1964, he married the love of his life, Caroline Jablonski.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Caroline Morgan, of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Lisa Ciocco and her husband, Donald, of Virginia, and Denise Snyder and her husband, Charles Jr., of Coal Township; a son, David Morgan, of Berwick; five granddaughters, Heather Ciocco, Morgan Snyder, Breana Snyder, Ashley Morgan and Brittany Morgan; and three grandsons, Leo Mirolli III and his companion, Alexandrian Hartman, Jonathan Morgan and Bradley Morgan.

MORGAN - Ronald E. Morgan, 82, 441 W. Cherry St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.