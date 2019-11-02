The News Item

Ronald E. Morgan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald E. Morgan.
Service Information
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4110
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOUNT CARMEL - Ronald E. Morgan, 82, of 441 W. Cherry St., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Mount Carmel, April 17, 1937, a son of the late Joseph Zapatuski and Ann Morgan.

He was a 1955 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Ronald proudly served his county in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959, and later worked in the garment industry.

In November 1964, he married the love of his life, Caroline Jablonski.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Caroline Morgan, of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Lisa Ciocco and her husband, Donald, of Virginia, and Denise Snyder and her husband, Charles Jr., of Coal Township; a son, David Morgan, of Berwick; five granddaughters, Heather Ciocco, Morgan Snyder, Breana Snyder, Ashley Morgan and Brittany Morgan; and three grandsons, Leo Mirolli III and his companion, Alexandrian Hartman, Jonathan Morgan and Bradley Morgan.

MORGAN - Ronald E. Morgan, 82, 441 W. Cherry St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.