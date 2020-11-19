ELYSBURG - Ronald Edward Polyniak, 60, of Penn Avenue, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He courageously fought his illness for the past five years.

He was born in Danville, Sept. 1, 1960, a son of the late Daniel J. and Shirley Ann (Purcell) Polyniak. For a time, he resided in Coal Township, Hatfield and Quakertown. He was resident of Elysburg for the past 18 years.

Ron was a 1979 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

Ron served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1983. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Okinawa, Japan, South Korea and served for nine months on a Goodwill Tour aboard the USS Portland.

On Sept. 2, 1989, in St. Jude's Catholic Church, Chalfont, he married Kathryn H. Batcho, who survives.

Ron was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, in Shamokin, as a letter carrier.

He was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, and Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg.

Ron enjoyed his campsite at J&D Campground and also spending time at Little Mexico Campground. He enjoyed the evenings around the campfire with his good friend, Russ Feese, and loved spending time with his daughter, Veronica, of whom he was very proud.

He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and was very proud of his Marine Corps service.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathy, include a daughter, Veronica Elaine Polyniak, of Elysburg; two sisters, Shirley Kline and her husband, George, of Coal Township, and Katrin Baylor, of Bethlehem; two brothers, Daniel J. Polyniak, of Coal Township, and Robert Polyniak and his companion, Darlene Whitsell, of Costa Mesa, California; two aunts, Olga Feudale, of Ashland, and Helen Rovito, of Reading; an uncle, Paul Polyniak, of Baltimore; nieces, Stacy Schlagle, Tracy Schlagle, Amy Knarr, Jamie Schlagle, Keesha Kripplebauer, Meghan McNamee, Kailee Baylor and Cadence Baylor; nephews, Leonard Schlagle III, Patrick McNamee, Jacob McNamee, Stephen McNamee, Luke Batcho, Bjorn Lino and Torben Lino; his mother-in-law, Elaine S. Batcho, of Chalfont; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth McNamee and her husband, John, of Topeka, Kansas, and

Stefanie Batcho-Lino and her husband, Nelson, of Toronto, Canada; a brother-in-law, Joseph M. Batcho and Nancy, of Chalfont; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Batcho; and his trusted companions, "Buddy" and "Pal."

POLYNIAK - Ronald Edward Polyniak, 60, of Penn Avenue, Elysburg. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside committal service at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Coal Township, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov officiating. Due to the current COVID restrictions, another gathering will be held at a later date. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.