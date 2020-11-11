1/
Ronald F. Yoder
TREVORTON - Ronald F. Yoder, 84, of 416 E. Shamokin St., Trevorton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Coal Township, the son of the late Eherman and Thelma (Rupp) Yoder.

Ronald was married June 13, 1964, to the former Mary V. Dewalt, who survives.

Ron attended Coal Township schools. He retired from Clarks Meat Packing Company, Irish Valley.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; a sister, Sharen Beaver, of Coal Township; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

###

YODER - Ronald F. Yoder, 84, of 416 E. Shamokin St., Trevorton. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington. Due to the current health concerns, those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
