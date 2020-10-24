1/
Ronald J. "Ron" Coleman
DANVILLE - Ronald J. "Ron" Coleman, 86, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Sept. 10, 1934, in Ashland, a son of the late John and Mary (Swaboski) Coleman.

Ronald was last employed by and retired from the United States Postal Service where he served as the postmaster in Stillwater.

Ronald was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served as a former vice commander of the former Mount Carmel Legion Post.

He was an active member of Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel, where he held a position on the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. He was also an active member of the Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus.

Ronald was an avid baseball fan having rooted for the Philadelphia Phillies. He coached the youth in Little League and softball in Mount Carmel where he volunteered for 20 years.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa (Matsko) Coleman; one son, Gary Coleman and his wife, Michelle, of Mount Carmel; two grandchildren who he loved dearly, Sierra and Gabriella Coleman; a brother, Jack Coleman and his wife, Marge, of Mount Carmel; a sister, Mary Ann Fischer, of Earlsville, Maryland; an additional sister-in-law, Lorraine Coveleski, of Coal Township; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Arlene (Coveleski) Coleman; his daughter, Denise Coleman Lenchak; his sister, Rita Sipple; two brothers-in-law, Robert Sipple and William Fischer.

COLEMAN - Ronald J. "Ron" Coleman, 86. Funeral services will be scheduled and announced in the future. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
