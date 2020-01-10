KULPMONT - Ronald J. Kuhns, 72, of Kulpmont, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, at Serenity Gardens.

He was born June 2, 1947, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Donald J. and Eleanor "Elli" (Kovack) Kuhns.

Ron was a 1965 graduate of Coal Township High School and a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in electrical construction.

Ron was married June 2, 1973, in Shamokin, to the former Sally Ann Mary Leginski, who preceded him in death March 7, 2008.

He retired as a electrician for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church Trevorton.

Ron was very active with church actives and maintenance, a member of Susquehanna Golden Age Club, Trevorton Patsies and a social member of Trevorton American Legion Post 92.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Gross and her husband, Michael, of Lewisburg, and Elizabeth Riddle and her husband, Eric, of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Christopher Ward, Jonathon Ward, William Ikeler, Emily Riddle, Audrey Riddle and Eric Riddle Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Ward and Alice Ward; and an aunt, Rose Mary Long, of Kulpmont.

KUHNS - Ronald J. Kuhns, 72, of Kulpmont, and formerly of Trevorton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Viewing will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ron's memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.