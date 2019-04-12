KULPMONT - Ronald J. Zaleski, 83, of 1100 Spruce St., passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.
ZALESKI - Ronald J. Zaleski, 83, of 1100 Spruce St., Kulpmont. Friends, family and neighbors are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with Father Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor.