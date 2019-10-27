DANVILLE - Ronald "Ron" Kovilaritch, 64, of 514 Mount Zion Drive, began eternal life Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 25, 1955, a son of Frances (Lisiewicz) Kovilaritch and the late Frank Kovilaritch Sr.

Ron was a lifelong resident of Danville and attended Danville area schools.

On June 16, 1979, he married his wife of 40 years, the former Patti Hart, of Coal Township.

From a young age he used his God-given talents to build his own business from the ground up. Ron owned and operated Ron's Auto Repair, Towing and Sales together with his supportive wife, Patti. He was a gifted mechanic and business owner who was well known in the area. Along with his wife, he was the co-owner of Timeworn Treasures, of Danville. They were quite a team who truly brought the terms "through thick and thin" and "for better or for worse," to life.

Ron enjoyed all things mechanical, cars, boating, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, watching boxing and a good comedy. He had a strong love for music, singing, playing the guitar and cooking for his family. Ron valued conversation and a good laugh, the calmness of nature and his family and many friends. He also shared a special bond with his grandson, Declan. He cared a lot for others, was always willing to help those in need and root for the underdog. A man of faith, he attended several local churches. For many years he was a member of a variety of local organizations, including the Continental Fire Co., Elks, Moose and others.

Ron was a hard worker, known to be a go-getter with perseverance and a never-give-up attitude. A jokester with wit, charm and a sense of humor that could lighten up a room, he was well liked, loved and will be missed by many.

Ron is survived by his mother, Frances J. Kovilaritch, of Danville; his wife, Patti Kovilaritch; daughters, Kimberly Kovilaritch and her partner, Chuck Yoder, and Kayla Kovilaritch and her partner, James Kane, all of Danville; a brother, Frank Kovilaritch Jr., of Sunbury; sisters, Pattie Shaffer, of Berwick, and Louise Conner and her partner, Steve Lynn, of Danville; brothers-in-law, Terry Hart and his partner, Mary Ann Dudeck, of Elysburg, and Jeffrey Hart and his wife, Denise, of Catawissa; a sister-in-law, Debbie Zmudzin and her husband, Michael, of Coal Township; a father-in-law, Charles Hart, of Coal Township (his special buddy with whom he shared many adventures); many nieces and nephews; a granddaughter, Dahlia Kane, of Kingston; a grandson, Declan Kane, of Danville; and two very close, supportive friends, Alan Sutton, of Catawissa, and William Murphy, of Milton (among many other friends too many to list).

Ron was greeted in heaven by his father, Frank Kovilaritch Sr.; a brother, Daniel "Danny" Kovilaritch; a son, Michael Gordner; a mother-in-law, Geri Hart; and numerous family members and friends.

Ron and his family would like to thank Geisinger Hospice for their care and support, as well as his longtime doctor, Dr. Joseph Colancecco. We would also like to thank all Geisinger staff who cared for him throughout his life.

KOVILARITCH - Ronald "Ron" Kovilaritch, 64, of 514 Mount Zion Drive, Danville. A Celebration of Life will be held at the privacy and convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ron's memory to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital or Ronald McDonald House, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville 17822 or The Gift of Life House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia 19123 or call 267-546-9800. Share memories of Ron and messages of support for the Kovilaritch family at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville 17822.