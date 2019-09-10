OVERLOOK - Ronald L. Chamberlain, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Overlook after many years of fighting illness.

He was born July 10, 1941, in Danville, a son of John and Vivian (Fertig) Chamberlain.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1959.

He started his banking career right out of high school, working for Guarantee Trust Bank from 1959-80. In 1980, he was hired by Central Penn Savings and Loan as vice president until 1996.

During this time in his life, he met and fell in love with his wife, Eileen (Visotski) Chamberlain, and was married July 30, 1966, in St. Joseph's Church in Locust Gap.

In 1998, Ron began working at the Northumberland County Comptroller's Office until 2004, and in 2005 he was elected into office as treasurer of Northumberland County and continued until 2010, when he retired due to illness.

He belonged to St. John's United Church of Christ, Shamokin Rotary Club, Masons, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Bloomsburg Consistory, Board of Red Cross, the Salvation Army and so many more.

Ron enjoyed going to Rehoboth Beach and some traveling. Later in life, he picked up enjoying fishing and going with his friends to the cabin in Glen Iron to get away on some weekends.

Surviving his name, besides his wife, Eileen are his daughter, DeeAnn (Chamberlain) Britton; his son, Ronald B. Chamberlain and his wife, Kristie; his grandchildren, Stephen K. Chamberlain, Samantha (Chamberlain) Young, Mackenzie Chamberlain and Dylan Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Sean and Sadie Young, Mary Acosta and another on the way due to be born in November.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were his brother, John W. Chamberlain; and nephew, Johnny Chamberlain.

