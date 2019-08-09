SHAMOKIN - Ronald M. Anderson, 77, of 8 S. Shamokin St., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Shamokin, a son of the late Michael M. And Mary (Palko) Anderson. Ron was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

He attended St. Mary Elementary School and was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1959. He advanced his education enrolling in McCann School of Business and later graduated from Bloomsburg University.

Ron proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, entering active duty Jan. 6, 1964. During his enlistment, he served with the 91 Combat Support Group, SAV. He received an honorable discharge Jan. 5, 1968, from Glasgow AFB, Montana.

Ron was married June 29, 1991, in St. Mary's Church, Shamokin, to the former Christine Gladek, who survives.

He was employed as an auditor with the PA Department of Revenue.

He was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, Shamokin, now Mother Cabrini Church, the Lithuanian Club, St. Francis Home Association, Knights of Columbus and was the financial secretary of the First Catholic Slovak Union.

He loved fishing and gardening and was an avid Penn State football fan, having has season tickets for more than 30 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Christine; a step-daughter, Virginia Pawelczyk and her husband, Ken, of Shamokin; and step-son, Stephen Jacoby and his wife, Christine, of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Veronica Yoder, Kenneth Pawelczyk, Cameron Jacoby and Gabriella Jacoby; a sister, Mary Ann (Anderson) Barrett and her husband, T. Robert Barrett, of Frackville; a brother, Michael P. Anderson, of Shamokin; and several nieces and nephews.

ANDERSON - Ronald M. Anderson, 77, of 8 S. Shamokin St., Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church for a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Ron's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes High School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866.