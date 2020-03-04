SHAMOKIN - Ronald M. "Ron" Tamecki Sr., 75, of Fig Road, lost his battle with cancer Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 28, 1945, a son of the late James Z. Tamecki I and Veronica (Vojnik) Tamecki.

He was married July 14, 1962, to the former Yvonne Thompson, in Mount Carmel.

He attended grade school at St. John's Catholic School and was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in 1962.

After graduating, he was the owner and operator of Blue Ribbon Construction Co. and Eastern Fire and Rehab.

He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and friend.

He was a member of the Bear's Den Hunting Club, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Clover Hose Co., of Mount Carmel.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the company of his friends and family.

He will be greatly missed by his son, Ronald M. Tamecki Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Terri Tamecki; a granddaughter, Paige Tamecki; a granddaughter, Kayla Janney and her husband, Dakota Janney; a grandson, Dylan Tamecki and his wife, Taylor Tamecki; and three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Berkley and Bowen Janney.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Z. Tamecki I; mother, Veronica (Vojnik) Tamecki; a daughter, Stacey Lynn Tamecki; a brother, James E. Tamecki II; and a nephew, Jason Tamecki.

TAMECKI - Ronald M. "Ron" Tamecki Sr., 75, of Fig Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with the Rev. Zachary Hopple, of First United Methodist Church, Shamokin, officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family will accept donations at the below link in lieu of flowers. The donations will be divided equally between and the cost of the funeral. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ron-tamecki-sr-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.